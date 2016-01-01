See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Monroe, NC
Ayeshia Wright, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Ayeshia Wright, FNP

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ayeshia Wright, FNP is a Pulmonologist in Monroe, NC. 

Ayeshia Wright works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe
    2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 130, Monroe, NC 28110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2992
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ayeshia Wright?

    Photo: Ayeshia Wright, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ayeshia Wright, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ayeshia Wright to family and friends

    Ayeshia Wright's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ayeshia Wright

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ayeshia Wright, FNP.

    About Ayeshia Wright, FNP

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1215485867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ayeshia Wright, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ayeshia Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ayeshia Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ayeshia Wright works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Ayeshia Wright’s profile.

    Ayeshia Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ayeshia Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ayeshia Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ayeshia Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.