See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson, MS
Ayana Red, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Ayana Red, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ayana Red, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from University Of Alabama Huntsville.

Ayana Red works at Oak Street Health Jackson West in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Jackson West
    911 Ellis Ave, Jackson, MS 39209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 666-3896
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ayana Red?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ayana Red, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Ayana Red, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ayana Red to family and friends

    Ayana Red's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ayana Red

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ayana Red, NP.

    About Ayana Red, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548566441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama Huntsville
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ayana Red, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ayana Red is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ayana Red has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ayana Red has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ayana Red works at Oak Street Health Jackson West in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Ayana Red’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ayana Red. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ayana Red.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ayana Red, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ayana Red appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.