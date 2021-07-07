Avraham Appleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Avraham Appleman, PA
Overview
Avraham Appleman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jamaica, NY.
Avraham Appleman works at
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-3000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Avraham Appleman?
I would highly recommend PA Appleman to my family and friends. He was very helpful and is one of the best providers I have come across. He's very knowledgeable and made sure my visit was efficient. Thank you so much!
About Avraham Appleman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396137451
Frequently Asked Questions
Avraham Appleman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Avraham Appleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Avraham Appleman works at
11 patients have reviewed Avraham Appleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Avraham Appleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Avraham Appleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Avraham Appleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.