See All Psychologists in Florence, SC
Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD is a Psychologist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Dartmouth and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rainwater works at Mcleod Family Medicine Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Rainwater at McLeod Pain Management Program
    555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 667-4949
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    LifeCare
    549 W Evans St, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 667-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CHAMPVA
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700869146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rainwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rainwater works at Mcleod Family Medicine Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rainwater’s profile.

    Dr. Rainwater has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainwater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.