Overview
Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD is a Psychologist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Dartmouth and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rainwater works at
Locations
Dr Rainwater at McLeod Pain Management Program555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-4949Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
LifeCare549 W Evans St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 667-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CHAMPVA
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
About Dr. Avie Rainwater, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700869146
Education & Certifications
- Children Med Ctr
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth
- Oral Roberts U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainwater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
