Austin Kopas, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Austin Kopas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Austin Kopas works at Strategic Mental Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Strategic Mental Health LLC
    8160 E Butherus Dr Ste 9, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (602) 377-7326

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Asks important questions most do not. Takes time to get to know you before making any reccomendations . Never makes any assumptions. Extremley caring .
    TC — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Austin Kopas, APRN
    About Austin Kopas, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912590084
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Austin Kopas, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Kopas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Austin Kopas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Austin Kopas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Austin Kopas works at Strategic Mental Health in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Austin Kopas’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Austin Kopas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Kopas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Kopas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Kopas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

