Austin Kopas, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Kopas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Austin Kopas, APRN
Overview
Austin Kopas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Austin Kopas works at
Locations
-
1
Strategic Mental Health LLC8160 E Butherus Dr Ste 9, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 377-7326
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Austin Kopas?
Asks important questions most do not. Takes time to get to know you before making any reccomendations . Never makes any assumptions. Extremley caring .
About Austin Kopas, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912590084
Frequently Asked Questions
Austin Kopas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Austin Kopas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Austin Kopas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Austin Kopas works at
5 patients have reviewed Austin Kopas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Kopas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Kopas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Kopas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.