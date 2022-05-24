Austin Epstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Austin Epstein
Overview
Austin Epstein is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Locations
Richmond Primary Care305 Seguine Ave Apt 1, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 967-8300
Ratings & Reviews
When my doctor for over 20 years retired, I was very concerned to whom I could turn too with all the physical ailments that I have. My doctor who just retired recommended Dr. Tirado's office, & that is when I met, Dr. Austin Epstein. Since the very first office visit this doctor spent as much time as needed to hear what my health problems were. He was very professional, didn't rush me out the door. He took his time explaining to me what the causes were of my health situation & how we are going to handle them. I must say just how lucky I am to have 2 of the finest doctors right here in S.I. ! When I needed doctor Epstein to call me at home for a prescription refill, or need a medical note, he always accommodated my requests. He is not just my doctor but over time he has become my friend also. I was in the hospital 4 times this past summer & not one of those doctors there could compare to doctor Austin Epstein. My doctor & my friend. Every visit is a great one with the staff there.
About Austin Epstein
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Austin Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Epstein.
