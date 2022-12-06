Overview

Austin Dittrich, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Austin Dittrich works at USMD Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.