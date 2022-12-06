See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Austin Dittrich, PA-C

Urology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
Overview

Austin Dittrich, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Austin Dittrich works at USMD Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USMD Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health
    801 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 484-3285
    USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic
    5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 484-3284

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testopel® Pellet Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Injection Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Urethral Catheterization Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Austin Dittrich, PA-C

    • Urology
    • 3 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1437799590
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • USMD Hospital at Arlington

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Austin Dittrich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Dittrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Austin Dittrich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Austin Dittrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Austin Dittrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Dittrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Dittrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Dittrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

