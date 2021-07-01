Austin Box has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Austin Box, PA-C
Overview
Austin Box, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Johnson City, TN.
Austin Box works at
Locations
Watauga Orthopedics2410 Susannah St, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-9011Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We would certainly recommend Austin Box. My husband really appreciated the way he listened and took time to answer questions about his back pain. The care plan he prescribed has provided tremendous relief and we would like to thank him.
About Austin Box, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Austin Box accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Austin Box has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Austin Box has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Box.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Box, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Box appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.