Aurora Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Aurora Silva, MFT
Overview
Aurora Silva, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Indio, CA.
Aurora Silva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lae Family Counseling Services Inc.45080 Golf Center Pkwy Ste H, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 392-8344
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aurora Silva?
Ms. Silva was very professional and fair to both my son's father and I. She was able to control the sessions so that both of us parents were able to discuss our concerns and we're not disrespectful to each other. Ms. Silva gave us great us great feed back on parenting skills and it is up to us know to be able to earn from those skill and tools. I highly recommend her to those parents that are struggling to get along or/and come together as one unit even if you are divorced.
About Aurora Silva, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1477520856
Frequently Asked Questions
Aurora Silva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aurora Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aurora Silva works at
Aurora Silva speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Aurora Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aurora Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aurora Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aurora Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.