Aurora Silva, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Aurora Silva, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Indio, CA. 

Aurora Silva works at Lae Family Counseling Services Inc. in Indio, CA.

Locations

    Lae Family Counseling Services Inc.
    45080 Golf Center Pkwy Ste H, Indio, CA 92201
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Jun 02, 2019
    Ms. Silva was very professional and fair to both my son's father and I. She was able to control the sessions so that both of us parents were able to discuss our concerns and we're not disrespectful to each other. Ms. Silva gave us great us great feed back on parenting skills and it is up to us know to be able to earn from those skill and tools. I highly recommend her to those parents that are struggling to get along or/and come together as one unit even if you are divorced.
    Nikolas in Palm Springs, CA — Jun 02, 2019
    About Aurora Silva, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477520856
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aurora Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Aurora Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Aurora Silva works at Lae Family Counseling Services Inc. in Indio, CA.

    4 patients have reviewed Aurora Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aurora Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aurora Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

