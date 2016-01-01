Dr. Aundria Lear, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aundria Lear, OD
Overview
Dr. Aundria Lear, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
Tunnel Vision4 S Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 Directions (828) 348-1680
Twenty 20 Optometric Group P.A.1829 Hendersonville Rd Ste 60, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 575-0944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aundria Lear, OD
- Optometry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- University of North Carolina at Asheville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lear accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Lear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.