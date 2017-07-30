Augustine Pham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Augustine Pham, PA-C
Augustine Pham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Access Medical Center11601 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 691-5208
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My visit with Augustine Pham was great! He was very patient, compassionate when it came to listening to my needs. I would recommend him to friends and family! Thank you Access on Rockwell Ave for great customer service! best experience so far!!!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922498625
Augustine Pham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Augustine Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Augustine Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Augustine Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Augustine Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Augustine Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.