Dr. August Domenico, DC
Overview
Dr. August Domenico, DC is a Chiropractor in Niagara Falls, NY.
Dr. Domenico works at
Locations
Domenico Chiropractic3117 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 298-5806Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lockport Chiropractic Office6612 Lincoln Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 433-1322
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Out of the many years to visit him this past Saturday was probably one of the best visit I ever had
About Dr. August Domenico, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1508818329
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domenico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domenico accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domenico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Domenico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domenico.
