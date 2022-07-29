Audrianna Sparks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Audrianna Sparks
Offers telehealth
Audrianna Sparks is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Audrianna Sparks works at
TODAY CLINIC, Central OKC701 Ne 36th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 Directions (405) 631-0611Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have a telehealth appointment with her tomorrow and she answered all my questions and then some I have some health problems and man problems of the anatomy and she helped me with that to thank you
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245766294
Audrianna Sparks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Audrianna Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Audrianna Sparks works at
2 patients have reviewed Audrianna Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audrianna Sparks.
