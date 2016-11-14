Dr. Todd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audrey Todd, PHD
Dr. Audrey Todd, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Food for Good Thought Inc.4185 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 595-7729
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Saved my life
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.