Audrey Thursby accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Audrey Thursby
Overview
Audrey Thursby is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Audrey Thursby works at
Locations
Central Counties Health Centers Inc2239 E COOK ST, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 788-2300
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Audrey Thursby
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356993372
Frequently Asked Questions
Audrey Thursby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Audrey Thursby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Audrey Thursby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrey Thursby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrey Thursby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.