Audrey Suehs, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Audrey Suehs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY.

Audrey Suehs works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mindpath Health
    401 Providence Rd Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 929-8791
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Audrey Suehs was very kind. She explained the diagnosis in a kind and concise manner. I was afraid I may have had covid, and upon receiving a positive test, I was frightened, but Audrey took her time comforting me. I will definitely go there again!
    About Audrey Suehs, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629035027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Audrey Suehs, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audrey Suehs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Audrey Suehs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Audrey Suehs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Audrey Suehs works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Audrey Suehs’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Audrey Suehs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audrey Suehs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrey Suehs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrey Suehs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

