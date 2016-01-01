Audrey Stedford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Audrey Stedford
Overview
Audrey Stedford is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Obstetrics & Gynecology Care PC2035 Ralph Ave Ste C, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 968-2059Tuesday9:30am - 2:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:45am
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Audrey Stedford
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811019201
Frequently Asked Questions
Audrey Stedford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Audrey Stedford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Audrey Stedford works at
6 patients have reviewed Audrey Stedford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audrey Stedford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrey Stedford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrey Stedford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.