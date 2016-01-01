See All Nurse Practitioners in Flourtown, PA
Audrey Scanlon, CRNP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Overview

Audrey Scanlon, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Flourtown, PA. 

Audrey Scanlon works at Abington Cedarbrook Internal Medicine in Flourtown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flourtown Internal Medicine
    1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A108, Flourtown, PA 19031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Audrey Scanlon, CRNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043721616
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

