Dr. Audrey Ellenwood, PHD
Dr. Audrey Ellenwood, PHD is a Psychologist in Sylvania, OH.
Assessment Of Family Of North West Ohio6400 Monroe St Ste E, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-4121
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Did some testing. Excellent therapist! Felt she provided me with what I needed. Very communicative. I would highly recommend. Not only was she in tuned to my needs, she gave me great advice, and was compassionate.
About Dr. Audrey Ellenwood, PHD
- Psychology
Dr. Ellenwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellenwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.