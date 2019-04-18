See All Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Audrey Edwards, PSY

Psychology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Audrey Edwards, PSY is a Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Audrey Edwards works at Las Vegas Surgical Associates - Northeast Office in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WHASN Downtown
    1250 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 474-6700
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 18, 2019
    Audrey hits it right on the nail, if you are looking for someone to baby you, then this is not the place. She is very compassionate, she uses cognitive therapy. If you want to get your life on the right track and willing to work on it, then this is the place to come.
    About Audrey Edwards, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346318938
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Audrey Edwards, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audrey Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Audrey Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Audrey Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Audrey Edwards works at Las Vegas Surgical Associates - Northeast Office in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Audrey Edwards’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Audrey Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audrey Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrey Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrey Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

