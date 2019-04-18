Audrey Edwards, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audrey Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Audrey Edwards, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Audrey Edwards, PSY is a Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Audrey Edwards works at
Locations
WHASN Downtown1250 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Audrey hits it right on the nail, if you are looking for someone to baby you, then this is not the place. She is very compassionate, she uses cognitive therapy. If you want to get your life on the right track and willing to work on it, then this is the place to come.
About Audrey Edwards, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1346318938
Frequently Asked Questions
Audrey Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Audrey Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Audrey Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Audrey Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
