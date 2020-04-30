Audra Deardorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Audra Deardorf, FNP-C
Overview
Audra Deardorf, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Audra Deardorf works at
Locations
Corpus Christi Family Medicine Center PA601 Texan Trl Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 808-7200
Ratings & Reviews
Super friendly and thorough. Great listener and answers all questions.
About Audra Deardorf, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467946111
2 patients have reviewed Audra Deardorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audra Deardorf.
