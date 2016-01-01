Aubrey Wegleitner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aubrey Wegleitner, LPC
Overview
Aubrey Wegleitner, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3740 E Southern Ave Ste 120, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 982-2356
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aubrey Wegleitner?
About Aubrey Wegleitner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932615762
Frequently Asked Questions
Aubrey Wegleitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aubrey Wegleitner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aubrey Wegleitner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aubrey Wegleitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aubrey Wegleitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.