Aubrey Stanley, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aubrey Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aubrey Stanley, NPC
Overview
Aubrey Stanley, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Aubrey Stanley works at
Locations
South Austin Family Practice Clinic Llp5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 892-7076Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She took her time with me, listened and ordered tests. She even gave me samples to make sure the medication was helpful. Highly recommend A+
About Aubrey Stanley, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912373895
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Aubrey Stanley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aubrey Stanley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aubrey Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Aubrey Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aubrey Stanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aubrey Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aubrey Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.