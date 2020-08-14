See All Psychologists in Erie, PA
Aubrey Onorato, LPC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Aubrey Onorato, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Erie, PA. 

Aubrey Onorato works at Aubrey A Onorato MS LPC NCC in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aubrey A Onorato MS LPC NCC
    3939 W Ridge Rd # 204, Erie, PA 16506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 806-1058
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2020
    Very compassionate. Will try very hard to get to the root of your problems. Highly recommend.
    About Aubrey Onorato, LPC

    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    • English
    • 1366988396
    • Fgcu
