See All Pediatricians in Fargo, ND
Aubrey Mowery, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Aubrey Mowery, APRN

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aubrey Mowery, APRN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Aubrey Mowery works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aubrey Mowery?

    Photo: Aubrey Mowery, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Aubrey Mowery, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aubrey Mowery to family and friends

    Aubrey Mowery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aubrey Mowery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aubrey Mowery, APRN.

    About Aubrey Mowery, APRN

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558811893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aubrey Mowery, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aubrey Mowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aubrey Mowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aubrey Mowery works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Aubrey Mowery’s profile.

    Aubrey Mowery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aubrey Mowery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aubrey Mowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aubrey Mowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.