Athena Tritaris, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Athena Tritaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Athena Tritaris, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Forest Hills, NY.
The Office of Athena Tritaris, M.S, LMFT11616 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (347) 291-1227
I can’t say enough about working with Athena . She is one of the first therapists I actually enjoyed working with ! I have experienced so many changes in the little time working with her compared to YEARS of working with other therapists in the past. She is an amazing listener, offers great feedback & tools to keep you going in between sessions. I consistently recommend her to others & they all say similar things about the work they have been doing with her .I don’t know how she does it , but she makes talking about really difficult topics really easy. You won’t regret it !
About Athena Tritaris, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1164931978
- Iona College - M.S
Athena Tritaris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Athena Tritaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Athena Tritaris speaks Greek and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Athena Tritaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Athena Tritaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Athena Tritaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Athena Tritaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.