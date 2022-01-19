Athena Moon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Athena Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Athena Moon, NP
Overview
Athena Moon, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX.
Athena Moon works at
Locations
Complete Care - Odessa7101 Eastridge Rd, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 400-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Reviewed my medications and test results, considered alternate meds and evaluated current conditions. As usual, she was through and unhurried but did not waste time. Very pleased with her professional approach and conduct.
About Athena Moon, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1528511169
Frequently Asked Questions
Athena Moon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Athena Moon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Athena Moon using Healthline FindCare.
Athena Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Athena Moon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Athena Moon.
