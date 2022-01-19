See All Family Doctors in Odessa, TX
Athena Moon, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. 

Athena Moon works at Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Complete Care - Odessa
    7101 Eastridge Rd, Odessa, TX 79765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 400-2970

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Jan 19, 2022
    Reviewed my medications and test results, considered alternate meds and evaluated current conditions. As usual, she was through and unhurried but did not waste time. Very pleased with her professional approach and conduct.
    WLC — Jan 19, 2022
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528511169
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

