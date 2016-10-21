Athena Bean has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Athena Bean, LPC
Overview
Athena Bean, LPC is a Counselor in Brownwood, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2700 Highway 377 S Ste 118, Brownwood, TX 76801 Directions (325) 646-7594
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Athena Bean?
Very professional, caring, and excellent at what she does. Don't mess around and waste time and money with other counselors, go to the best first.
About Athena Bean, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972651032
Frequently Asked Questions
Athena Bean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Athena Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Athena Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Athena Bean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Athena Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Athena Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.