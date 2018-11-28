See All Counselors in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD

Couples Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD is a Couples Counselor in Rockville Centre, NY. They graduated from Fordham University Graduate School Of Education.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    100 N Village Ave Ste 18, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 748-0025

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wertentheil?

Nov 28, 2018
I was looking for a Psychologist and was fortunate enough to find Dr. Wertentheil. She is incredibly kind, patient, understanding, and insightful. She truly helped me through some difficulties I was experiencing and I would absolutely recommend her to anyone looking for a Psychologist!
Anonymous in Rockville Centre — Nov 28, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wertentheil to family and friends

Dr. Wertentheil's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wertentheil

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD.

About Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD

Specialties
  • Couples Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720561061
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University at Albany - Counseling and Psychological Services
Internship
Medical Education
  • Fordham University Graduate School Of Education
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Hunter College - Macaulay Honors College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertentheil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wertentheil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wertentheil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wertentheil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertentheil.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertentheil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertentheil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.