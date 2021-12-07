See All Family Doctors in Little Rock, AR
Atalie Sessions, APRN

Family Medicine
Atalie Sessions, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. 

Atalie Sessions works at Autumn Road Family Practice in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Autumn Road Family Practice
    904 Autumn Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72211 (501) 227-6363
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    QualChoice
    UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2021
    Dr. Sessions is always kind, listening, and very thorough. She makes many calls and reports herself so she can answer any questions rather than having her nurse make them. I recommend her without hesitation.
    About Atalie Sessions, APRN

    Family Medicine
    English
    1043730328
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Atalie Sessions, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Atalie Sessions is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Atalie Sessions has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Atalie Sessions has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Atalie Sessions works at Autumn Road Family Practice in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Atalie Sessions’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Atalie Sessions. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Atalie Sessions.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Atalie Sessions, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Atalie Sessions appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

