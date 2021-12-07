Atalie Sessions, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Atalie Sessions is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Atalie Sessions, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Atalie Sessions, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Atalie Sessions works at
Locations
-
1
Autumn Road Family Practice904 Autumn Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 227-6363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Atalie Sessions?
Dr. Sessions is always kind, listening, and very thorough. She makes many calls and reports herself so she can answer any questions rather than having her nurse make them. I recommend her without hesitation.
About Atalie Sessions, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1043730328
Frequently Asked Questions
Atalie Sessions has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Atalie Sessions accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Atalie Sessions has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Atalie Sessions works at
6 patients have reviewed Atalie Sessions. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Atalie Sessions.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Atalie Sessions, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Atalie Sessions appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.