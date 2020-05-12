See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Asya Shtofmakher, MS

Asya Shtofmakher, MS

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Asya Shtofmakher, MS is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Asya Shtofmakher works at Walk IN GYN in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Spine and Pain Medicine
    200 W 57th St Ste 608, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 581-4488
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Asya Shtofmakher, MS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033662473
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Asya Shtofmakher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Asya Shtofmakher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Asya Shtofmakher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Asya Shtofmakher works at Walk IN GYN in New York, NY. View the full address on Asya Shtofmakher’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Asya Shtofmakher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Asya Shtofmakher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Asya Shtofmakher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Asya Shtofmakher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

