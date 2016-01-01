See All Nurse Practitioners in Federal Way, WA
Astrid Sidler-Dever Icon-share Share Profile

Astrid Sidler-Dever

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Astrid Sidler-Dever is a Nurse Practitioner in Federal Way, WA. 

Astrid Sidler-Dever works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Astrid Sidler-Dever?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Astrid Sidler-Dever
How would you rate your experience with Astrid Sidler-Dever?
  • Likelihood of recommending Astrid Sidler-Dever to family and friends

Astrid Sidler-Dever's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Astrid Sidler-Dever

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Astrid Sidler-Dever.

About Astrid Sidler-Dever

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1750685467
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Astrid Sidler-Dever is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Astrid Sidler-Dever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Astrid Sidler-Dever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Astrid Sidler-Dever works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Astrid Sidler-Dever’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Astrid Sidler-Dever. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Astrid Sidler-Dever.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Astrid Sidler-Dever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Astrid Sidler-Dever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.