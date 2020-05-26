Asta Klimaite, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Asta Klimaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Asta Klimaite, LCPC
Asta Klimaite, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL.
1
Beautiful Mind Therapy30 N Michigan Ave Ste 828, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (708) 695-4808
2
Beautiful Mind Therapy984 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (708) 695-4808
3
Beautiful Mind Therapy1240 Bamburg Ct Ste 4B, Hanover Park, IL 60133 Directions (708) 695-4808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
Asta Klimaite is very professional and devoted to her clients. She is highly committed to providing her clients with the best possible care and services. Her personal stake in ensuring optimal results for her clients reflects in her diligent work, and her warmth and empathy are evident in her constant strive towards achieving the best possible outcomes for those who seek her services. I had a chance to work with her and found her approach and conscientiousness to be truly commendable!
About Asta Klimaite, LCPC
- Counseling
- English, Lithuanian and Russian
- ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Asta Klimaite has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Asta Klimaite accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans.
Asta Klimaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Asta Klimaite speaks Lithuanian and Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Asta Klimaite. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Asta Klimaite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Asta Klimaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Asta Klimaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.