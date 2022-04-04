Assal Parvizad, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Assal Parvizad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Assal Parvizad, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Assal Parvizad, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA.
Assal Parvizad works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy701 S 50th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Assal Parvizad?
Assal has helped me greatly. She has given me things to work on and direction to achieve my goals.
About Assal Parvizad, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1396257879
Frequently Asked Questions
Assal Parvizad accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Assal Parvizad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Assal Parvizad works at
5 patients have reviewed Assal Parvizad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Assal Parvizad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Assal Parvizad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Assal Parvizad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.