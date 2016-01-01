See All Clinical Psychologists in Covina, CA
Dr. Ashvind Adkins Singh, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashvind Adkins Singh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University.

Dr. Adkins Singh works at American Health & Wellness Institute in Covina, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Verona, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Health & Wellness Institute - Covina
    18821 E Arrow Hwy # 27, Covina, CA 91722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 664-4438
  2. 2
    American Health & Wellness Institute - Long Beach
    3730 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 375-0454
  3. 3
    Education & Enrichment Center
    5580 E 2nd St Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    American Health & Wellness Institute - Verona
    25 Professional Way # 101, Verona, VA 24482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 248-1006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ashvind Adkins Singh, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336429000
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashvind Adkins Singh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adkins Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adkins Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

