Dr. Ashvind Adkins Singh, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashvind Adkins Singh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University.
American Health & Wellness Institute - Covina18821 E Arrow Hwy # 27, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 664-4438
American Health & Wellness Institute - Long Beach3730 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 375-0454
Education & Enrichment Center5580 E 2nd St Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions
American Health & Wellness Institute - Verona25 Professional Way # 101, Verona, VA 24482 Directions (540) 248-1006
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Dr. Adkins Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adkins Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkins Singh works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.