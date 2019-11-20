Ashlyn Bartels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashlyn Bartels, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ashlyn Bartels, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Ashlyn Bartels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Counties Health Centers Inc2239 E COOK ST, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 788-2300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashlyn Bartels?
She is an excellent NP. She really listened to what I had to say. She took time with me and explained everything in full detail. Follow up was quick and responsive. She was able to figure out what was wrong with me when other providers were not able to. She is very knowledgeable!
About Ashlyn Bartels, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073963120
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashlyn Bartels accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashlyn Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashlyn Bartels works at
2 patients have reviewed Ashlyn Bartels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashlyn Bartels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashlyn Bartels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashlyn Bartels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.