Ashley York, AGNP
Ashley York, AGNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ashley York, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Ashley York works at American Sleep Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Sleep Medicine
    157 Resource Center Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 408-7499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ashley York, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750797197
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley York, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley York has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley York works at American Sleep Medicine in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Ashley York’s profile.

    Ashley York has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley York.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

