Ashley Winblad, APRN is accepting new patients.
Ashley Winblad, APRN
Overview
Ashley Winblad, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 300, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-2900Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient Reviews
I was scheduled to see Ashley after my primary care clinician had to cancel my appointment due to being sick. Ashley not only stepped into my care with full understanding and knowledge of my history, but, more importantly, with care and genuine concern. I will now start seeing Ashley for all of my healthcare needs. I've read some of these reviews and am shocked to read how mean some people can be. Trust me, I'll never see anyone else. Ashley is amazing, but more importantly, a truly caring person.
About Ashley Winblad, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Winblad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Winblad accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Ashley Winblad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Ashley Winblad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
