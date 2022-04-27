Ashley Wilson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Wilson, PA
Overview
Ashley Wilson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Family & Internal Medicine945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Medicare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and caring and listens. She will help you to get the right medication and look up to see which pharmacy has the lowest price if you have to pay for your meds. I am so happy to have found her!
About Ashley Wilson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487655106
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Nebraska
- Medical Univ Of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Ashley Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.