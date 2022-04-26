Ashley Wicks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Wicks, PA
Overview
Ashley Wicks, PA is a Physician Assistant in St Petersburg, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2191 9th Ave N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 327-0990
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Wicks?
The office is set just off of a pleasant residential area in north St. Pete. The interior is clean and professional in appearance. On my first visit, the reception area was uncluttered with soft background music. The receptionist was extremely pleasant and seemed to have been aware of my visit in advance (my name, etc.) as if waiting for me to check in. I found the paperwork to be light and very much in order, including a pre-authorization with my insurance company. After a very brief pause, Ms. Wicks greeted me and took me to a nicely appointed room for the visit. She was personable and was able to draw me into a relaxed, unhurried conversation. I quickly felt very comfortable discussing myself and my life circumstances as if with a friendly acquaintance. This is definitely a good fit for me, personally, and I will be making this my new establishment of choice.
About Ashley Wicks, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699052118
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Ashley Wicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Wicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.