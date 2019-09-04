Ashley Brinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Brinn, NP
Ashley Brinn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Durham, NC.
Locations
Durham Medical Center4220 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 471-1518
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Ashley Walker now Ashley Walker Brinn has been my provider for a number of years. She has been unfailingly caring and competent. She is someone who is knowledgeable and excellent at transmitting that knowledge to a patient. If she doesn't know which is rare she will find out and let you know promptly. Responds to emails quickly. She makes sure you understand your medical situation by doubling back and confirming it explaining more if you need it. No rush through but a comfortable climate to know what you need to know and what to do about it. She is personable as well and makes a visit pleasant. One of the best I have had in my long life.
About Ashley Brinn, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184967051
