Ashley Brinn, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ashley Brinn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Durham, NC. 

Ashley Brinn works at Duke Outpatient Clinic in Durham, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Durham Medical Center
    4220 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 471-1518
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Ashley Brinn, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184967051
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Brinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Brinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Brinn works at Duke Outpatient Clinic in Durham, NC. View the full address on Ashley Brinn’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ashley Brinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Brinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Brinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Brinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

