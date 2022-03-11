See All Physicians Assistants in Soddy Daisy, TN
Ashley Platzer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ashley Platzer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Soddy Daisy, TN. 

Ashley Platzer works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Soddy Daisy in Soddy Daisy, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Soddy Daisy
    210 Walmart Dr Ste 100, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 11, 2022
Ashley was fabulous. Easy to talk to and took her time. Felt like she was a family member.
— Mar 11, 2022
Photo: Ashley Platzer, PA-C
About Ashley Platzer, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1275055394
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

