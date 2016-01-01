See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Ashley Rommel, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Ashley Rommel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Ashley Rommel works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients.

    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 507-2912
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Ashley Rommel, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356745970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Rommel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Rommel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Rommel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Rommel works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Ashley Rommel’s profile.

    Ashley Rommel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Rommel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Rommel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Rommel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

