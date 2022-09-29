Ashley Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Smith
Overview
Ashley Smith is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Ashley Smith works at
Locations
Village Medical - Priority Health Group2481 Professional Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 382-1599Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Ashley listens and spends as much time as you need, answers all questions and is really thorough. She is holistic in her thought and doesn’t just treat symptoms without getting to the root cause.
About Ashley Smith
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215480561
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Smith accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Ashley Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Smith.
