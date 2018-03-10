See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Ashley Self, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ashley Self, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Ashley Self works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    9430 Park West Blvd Ste 130, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 694-8353
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 100, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-5365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Tennessee Orthopedic Clinics PC
    1819 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-5365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2018
    Ashley was awesome! She came in the room smiling, shook my hand, and made me feel very comfortable. She listened intently and spoke with understanding and confidence. Her knowledge of my injury was very reassuring. I felt like I was talking to a friend. She had the same character and demeanor when she came by the hospital. She truly cares about her patients. I feel secure with Ashley on my team!
    Della Boggs in Powell tn — Mar 10, 2018
    Photo: Ashley Self, NP
    About Ashley Self, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487990859
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Self, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Self has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Ashley Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Self.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

