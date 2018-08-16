Ashley Seaton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Seaton, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ashley Seaton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Johnson City, TN.
Ashley Seaton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Center Home Care Services101 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-1800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Seaton?
She really listened to me and what I wanted. I've never had a doctor pay so much attention to me. My first visit was very thorough. Ashley Seaton is knowledgeable and detail oriented. I'm thrilled to finally have found such a good caregiver. The entire staff there was kind and helpful.
About Ashley Seaton, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811491657
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Seaton accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Seaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Seaton works at
Ashley Seaton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Seaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Seaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Seaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.