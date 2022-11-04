Ashley Salamone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Salamone, CRNP
Ashley Salamone, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Ashley Salamone works at
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 287-1960Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I went to Ashley after seeing my local gastro folks. No one knew anything and kept pushing me off. Even my family doc couldn't do anything. Ashley spent way more time than we had scheduled and heard everything I Had to say. I listened to her and we worked together - exactly what a patient and medical professional should do! She really really helped me and I am so grateful. I have my husband seeing her now.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811261050
Ashley Salamone accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Salamone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
