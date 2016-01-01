Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D
Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D is a Behavioral Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with Associates in Sleep Medicine (Orland Park & Naperville, IL)
The Center for Sleep Medicine10640 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (773) 559-7723
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Associates in Sleep Medicine (Orland Park & Naperville, IL)
- Macalester College, St. Paul, MN (Bachelor of Arts in Psychology)
Dr. Rudnick accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
