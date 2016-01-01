See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D

Behavioral Sleep Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D is a Behavioral Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with Associates in Sleep Medicine (Orland Park & Naperville, IL)

Dr. Rudnick works at The Center For Sleep Medicine in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Sleep Medicine
    10640 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 559-7723

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Insomnia
Adolescent Counseling
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Acute Insomnia
Adolescent Counseling
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jet Lag
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rudnick?

    Photo: Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rudnick to family and friends

    Dr. Rudnick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rudnick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467832436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Associates in Sleep Medicine (Orland Park & Naperville, IL)
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Macalester College, St. Paul, MN (Bachelor of Arts in Psychology)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudnick works at The Center For Sleep Medicine in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rudnick’s profile.

    Dr. Rudnick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ashley Rudnick, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.