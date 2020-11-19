See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlottesville, VA
Ashley Rogan, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Overview

Ashley Rogan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. 

Ashley Rogan works at Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downtown Family Health Care
    310 Avon St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 817-1818
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 19, 2020
    I saw NP Rogan at UVA Student Health and was incredibly impressed by her knowledge, flexibility, and friendliness. She was patient and willing to answer all of my questions (I was there to have an IUD insertion). She is clearly very good at what she does, was minimally intrusive during my procedure, and made my experience very comfortable. I'd highly recommend scheduling appointments with her if possible. Thank you to NP Rogan!
    — Nov 19, 2020
    About Ashley Rogan, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356536247
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Rogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Rogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Rogan works at Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Ashley Rogan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ashley Rogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Rogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Rogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Rogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

