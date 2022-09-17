Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis
Overview
Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
S. Jeffery Jackson, M.D.4716 S 14TH ST, Abilene, TX 79605 Directions (325) 232-8668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis?
She is just the best, hands down! She genuinely cares. I have never felt rushed. I rarely have to wait long before I am seen. She takes the time to explain things in a way that is easily understood. My whole family has switched to her and we all LOVE her! Would recommend to anyone.
About Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841735727
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis works at
9 patients have reviewed Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.